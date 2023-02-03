U.S. District Court Boston

U.S. District Court in Boston.

 Associated Press

NORTON -- A local resident is among four Boston police officers facing new charges in an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse.

Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 61, who is now retired, was among the officers charged in a superseding indictment in federal court with an additional count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Thursday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.