NORTON -- A local resident is among four Boston police officers facing new charges in connection with an ongoing investigation of overtime fraud at the department’s evidence warehouse.
Sgt. Robert Twitchell, 61, who is now retired, was among the officers charged in a superseding indictment in federal court with an additional count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Thursday.
The others are Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole; retried Officer Henry Doherty, 64, of Dorchester and Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
The original indictment returned in September 2020 charged the defendants and five others with one count of conspiracy to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and one count of embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.
The officers have all pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Four of the nine co-defendants charged in original September 2020 indictment have since pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The case against one officer was dismissed.
All the officers were assigned to the department’s evidence control unit and were responsible for storing, cataloging and retrieving evidence at the warehouse. They were eligible to earn overtime pay of 1.5 times their regular hourly pay rate for overtime assignments.
Between May 2016 and February 2019 the defendants allegedly embezzled over $200,000 in overtime pay, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Torigian received over $42,000 for overtime hours he did not work; Twitchell and Doherty each received over $25,000 for overtime hours they did not work; and Conway received over $16,000 for overtime hours she did not work, the U.S. attorney’s office alleged.
During that time, Boston Police received more than $10,000 annual grants from U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. attorney’s said.
