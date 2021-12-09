ATTLEBORO — Retired judge John Dolan, who served on the bench in Attleboro District Court for two decades, was remembered Thursday as a tough but fair jurist with a brilliant legal mind.
Dolan, who was raised in Attleboro but later moved to North Attleboro, died Wednesday at age 86.
He graduated from Harvard University Law School in 1961 and was appointed to the bench in Attleboro in 1980 by Gov. Edward King after years in private practice.
Before he retired in 1999, Dolan was the first justice of the court for over 15 years. He presided when the court started jury trials in the early 1990s. Prior to that, police, victims, witnesses and defendants had to travel to Fall River for a jury trial.
“He was very, very bright. He knew the law. He grasped the nuances of the cases,” James Perkoski, who served as an assistant district attorney while Dolan was on the bench.
“You could never could pull anything over Jack Dolan,” said Perkoski, who is now the court’s first assistant magistrate.
Roger Ferris, an Attleboro lawyer who was an assistant district attorney in the 1980s, said Dolan was well-respected in the legal community.
“He was a fine jurist. He was fair and polite,” Ferris said.
Retired Attleboro Clerk Magistrate Dan Sullivan knew Dolan since he was 10, growing up a few doors from each other on Attleboro’s East Side.
“He was the best,” Sullivan said.
After he became clerk magistrate in the early 1980s, he and Dolan would have coffee and lunch every day.
“He was very smart and honorable. Nobody pushed him around,” Sullivan said. “Guys like him come around once in a lifetime. He was a good family man, too.”
Attleboro Probation Officer Mark Deslauriers was an 11-year-old boy playing a Little League game at Willett Field the day King flew to Attleboro by state police helicopter to swear Dolan in as a judge.
“I was in the batter’s box getting ready at bat when the helicopter was getting ready to take off. The umpire stopped the game for a while because of the distraction,” Deslauriers said.
“I didn’t know it the time but he swore in my future boss,” Deslauriers said, adding that Dolan hired him in 1998.
Before his appointment to the bench, Dolan practiced law in Braintree.
Dolan was a founding member of the Southeastern Regional Judges Conference and a member of the Attleboro District Court Bar Association, the Bristol County Bar Association and the Massachusetts Bar Association.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan, and their three sons and eight grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.