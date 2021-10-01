ATTLEBORO – A retired North Attleboro detective escaped with minor injuries when another driver struck his parked cruiser at a road construction site on Interstate 95 Thursday night.
Daniel Arrighi was sitting in the cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, when the crash occurred just south of the Interstate 295 exit near the Manchester Reservoir, North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade said Friday.
Arrighi was taken to a hospital but was released after treatment, North Attleboro Police Chief McQuade said.
The police cruiser and the other vehicle were heavily damaged, according to McQuade.
Arrighi, now a special police officer, retired from the North Attleboro police department in July after 35 years. He was one of the lead investigators in the Aaron Hernandez murder case.
State police had no other details on the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.