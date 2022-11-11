NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Retired police chief John D. Coyle Jr., the very embodiment of the North Attleboro police department, was remembered Friday for instilling a spit and polish image and guiding the agency into the modern era.
Coyle, who the town’s fourth police chief for 28 years until he retired on his 68th birthday in 1999, died Thursday night at a hospice center in Providence at 91.
“Chief Coyle is a legend. An iconic figure in policing and as a resident of the town of North Attleboro,” Police Chief Richard McQuade said Friday.
McQuade was hired by Coyle as a police dispatcher and a year later as a police officer starting out his career in the old Mason Avenue police station.
“He was a strict disciplinarian who demanded professionalism from his officers. The split and polish image that he instilled within the North Attleboro police department is still adhered to today,” McQuade said.
Coyle was a police lieutenant in command of the detective squad when he was appointed chief in December 1970 at age 39 after Police Chief Stanley Lykus shot himself in his office.
When he joined the police department in 1955 the police cruisers had police radios that could receive calls but not transmit them before the department got walkie-talkies a couple of years later.
By the time he retired, police cruisers were equipped with portable laptop computers. He was hired when police lacked training and later served on the Massachusetts Criminal Justice Training Council which set police standards and policies.
He was proud to call himself a true townie, boasting of being born at his parent’s home on Peck Street. He lived in the same house on Smith Street for over 60 years.
Although a police chief in a small community, Coyle was known far beyond North Attleboro.
He was an executive member of several professional organizations even after his retirement including the International Association of Police Chiefs and the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
He retired in 2020 after serving 38 years as executive director of the New England Association of Chiefs of Police. In recognition of his lengthy service, he was named executive director emeritus of the organization.
“For a small town police chief he was well known in law enforcement throughout the country,” retired North Attleboro police Lt. David Dawes said.
Dawes, who was hired by Coyle and was a longtime detective, said the chief had numerous contacts throughout law enforcement, including the FBI and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
“You mention North Attleboro to the FBI or and DEA they would get you anything you needed,” Dawes said.
The retried police officer stayed in touch with his mentor got to reminisce with him a couple of weeks ago.
“He’ll be missed throughout the law enforcement community. It’s a sad day for the North Attleboro police department,” Dawes said.
When he was chief, Coyle made the police department in his own image: spit and polish. Officers were clean-shaven and close-cropped hair.
Hats worn at all times outdoors and the uniforms crisp, creased and squared-off. Shoes polished to a high luster.
He instilled a military regimen in the department, something he kept with him from his service in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and in the Marine Reserves.
He arrived at the Mason Avenue police station at 4 a.m., washed police cruisers and worked out every morning in the basement gym. A devout Catholic, he also attended Mass daily.
“He epitomized what dedication to duty was. He epitomized the badge,” said retired North Attleboro detective Daniel Arrighi, who was hired by Coyle as a 23-year-old officer and kept in touch with him.
“He instilled in you to go out and do your very best and don’t soil the badge,” Arrighi said. “He was huge on image. He wanted you to go out and give your best to the public.”
Coyle’s death is the “end of an era. They don’t make them like that anymore,” Arrighi said.
Retired Police Chief John Reilly called Coyle “a pioneer for the professionalism of law enforcement.”
“His contributions set the standards that catapulted our department into the modern era,” Reilly said.
Coyle’s life was not without personal tragedy. He lost a son, John, in the 1980s. And in 2009, another son, Daniel, a popular North Attleboro police DARE officer who rose to become captain, died.
At the start of his tenure as chief, the town was rocked by the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Paul Cavalieri, the son of a local contractor, in November 1972.
The investigation ended with the arrest of Edward Lykus, the son of the former police chief, in a case that received media attention throughout New England.
During the murder trial, voice prints from taped telephone calls seeking a $50,000 ransom, were admitted into evidence for the first time in Massachusetts.
The case was appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court which upheld the conviction.
Lykus was 20 when he was convicted and died last year at 68 about two weeks after being released from prison on medical parole with leukemia.
In the late 1970s, Coyle was at the forefront of the state’s crackdown on drunken drivers instituting road blocks under a pilot program to take intoxicated drivers off the road.
By the mid-1980s as toughened penalties for drunken driving, made road blocks by state police commonplace, the town’s reputation was cemented as a place to avoid if you were an intoxicated driver.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle before he retired, Coyle said, “I'm well aware that some people will skirt town, rather than drive through here. But if you go after the small stuff, it keeps the big stuff away.”
While Coyle’s devotion to policing made some wonder if he bled blue, many also said he may also bleed Red Rocketeer red or Irish green if he nicked himself shaving.
At North Attleboro High School, Coyle played guard and tackle on the football team and was proud of his heritage. He visited Ireland over 31 times and became a dual citizen in 1992.
At the Mason Avenue police station, his office had a green carpet and drapes with an American flag and the flag of Ireland behind his desk.
The walls were decorated with photos taken on his trips to Ireland as well as citations, plaques, trophies and police hats.
He drove a spotless green unmarked Ford Crown Victoria with a shamrock on the rear bumper and confessed to having no other hobbies other than police work.
He challenged a state law which forces law enforcement officers to retire at age 65. Discussing his pending retirement, he told a Sun Chronicle reporter, “How many times can I paint my house?”
On his last day at the police station, Coyle gave up the keys to his cruiser and walked the half-mile home to his Smith Street home as some officers glimpsed through the windows of the station.
He is survived by his wife, Anita, a son and two daughters.
A wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sperry McHoul Funeral Home at 15 Grove St.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church at 14 Park St.