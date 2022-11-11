NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Retired police chief John D. Coyle Jr., the very embodiment of the North Attleboro police department, was remembered Friday for instilling a spit and polish image and guiding the agency into the modern era.

Coyle, who the town’s fourth police chief for 28 years until he retired on his 68th birthday in 1999, died Thursday night at a hospice center in Providence at 91.

