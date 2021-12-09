NORTON — Retired police chief Benton Keene Jr. was remembered Thursday as the “godfather” of the department and a leader who moved the force into the modern era.
Keene, chief from 1975 to 1997, died Wednesday at Miriam Hospital in Providence at age 83.
Besides the police department, he loved his family and he loved the town, friends, colleagues and family said Thursday.
Joining the department in 1960 as a special police officer, Keene had a lifelong passion for law enforcement and a love for the department, even after he retired.
“He was a mentor to many,” Police Chief Brian Clark, who was hired by Keene in 1989, said.
“Under his leadership,” Clark said, Keene “developed policies and standards that led to the professional department that exists today.”
Even after retiring, Keene stayed in touch with department veterans and enjoyed meeting new officers, Clark said, adding he last spoke with Keene last week.
Keene’s son, Benton Keene III, is the town’s deputy fire chief and one of his six children. The retired police chief’s wife of 63 years, Marguerite, 81, known as “Peggy,” died April 15.
“He loved the police department. He loved the men and women he worked with,” Benton Keene III said.
“One thing about my father is that he loved people. He loved talking to people,” his son added.
He said his father met people throughout the country during trips over 10 years to see Major League Baseball All-Star games.
The former chief was also a political force in Norton during an era when only a part-time board of selectmen oversaw town affairs and relied on department heads for guidance.
Growing up, Benton Keene III said he remembers handing out pamphlets with his father in local political campaigns.
He also rode from Sebago Lake in Maine during family vacations to Boston so his father could attend classes at Northeastern University, where he received a master’s degree in public administration.
As a parent, he said his father was stern but compassionate. “He had a motto: The three Fs. Be firm, be fair and have forgiveness.”
While running the police department, Keene also served as interim town manager from November of 1992 until April of 1993.
The former chief rose through the ranks to become sergeant in 1973. He became provisional chief in 1975 and permanent chief two years later.
In 1983, Keene became the first Norton police officer to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va.
“He truly was Norton’s first modern era police chief. He grew the department, helped build the first-ever free-standing police station and really made it into a professional organization,” said Bill Gouveia, the town’s longtime moderator and a Sun Chronicle columnist.
“He was also the ultimate politician. He knew how to play the game. He was smooth, smart and savvy,” said Gouveia, who was a selectman in the 1980s and sometimes butted heads with Keene.
“Benny could compliment you and give you a jab at the same time and with the same smile. He was respected, feared, admired and not liked by some. But he was never rattled by any of that,” Gouveia said.
Roger Ferris, an Attleboro lawyer who was an assistant district attorney in the 1980s and 1990s, remembered Keene as having solid, reasoned sentencing recommendations for defendants arrested by his department.
“He had the last word on everything at the police department. No one, no officer, questioned his judgment on dispositions. Benny was top notch,” Ferris said.
During his tenure as police chief, one particular crime hit home. In 1979, Keene’s mother-in-law was killed by a man who stole the car she was a passenger in while its engine was running outside a pharmacy on Route 123.
James E. Silva Jr. of Norton was convicted of second-degree murder, kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Keene also pursued the killer of 21-year-old Robin Shea, a New Hampshire woman whose body was dumped on the side of Route 123 near the Wading River in October 1981.
On the fifth anniversary of her killing, Keene saw to it that the alleged killer, her boyfriend, Andrew Peter Dabbs, made the state’s 10 Most Wanted list.
Dabbs allegedly fatally shot Shea in the chest. He would be 78 now, and remains a fugitive.
In October, on the 40th anniversary of Shea’s killing, the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for anyone with information on Dabbs’ whereabouts.
Keene’s death is the third to impact the department this year. Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses died last January and Deputy Police Chief Thomas Petersen died in July.
Funeral arrangements for Keene were not final.
