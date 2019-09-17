SEEKONK — A retired Seekonk police lieutenant is on probation after admitting there was sufficient evidence to prove he collected $1,240 in detail pay by misrepresenting the hours he worked.
David Dyson, 51, also paid back the money in restitution as part of his plea agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.
The agreement was reached in June in Taunton District Court. The case was continued without a finding for 18 months with probation and he was also ordered to pay a $90 court fee.
If Dyson completes his probation, charges of larceny over $250 by a single scheme and violating public employee standards of conduct by filing a false claim for detail pay will be dismissed.
Dyson, of Rehoboth, was an officer on the department for 23 years before resigning after an internal investigation in the spring of 2018. The probe looked into possible detail pay abuse during the Grist Mill road curve reconstruction project.
A private investigator reviewed time sheets and detail slips related to the project from August 2015 to April 2018.
The Bristol County district attorney’s office alleged Dyson worked five details between March 2016 to October 2017 and was paid $1,240 he was not entitled to receive.
