ATTLEBORO — A retired state trooper has taken out nomination papers to challenge Mayor Paul Heroux.
Todd McGhee, 56, a state trooper for 24 years and now a security consultant, said Thursday his career in public service and work in the private sector has prepared him to be “CEO of the city.”
“I think it’s time for the city to have forward-facing leadership,” said the first-time candidate, who pulled nomination papers last Friday.
Heroux, a two-term incumbent and former state representative, has said he is running for a third and final term.
McGhee will be his second challenger. Former city council candidate Jim Poore has already returned nomination papers for the job.
“I welcome anyone to the race. Democracy is strengthened by competition,” Heroux said Thursday.
McGhee and his wife, Nicole, have been residents of the city for 21 years and have raised two children who both graduated from Bishop Feehan High School.
Their daughter graduated from New York University and his son is a sophomore at Regis University.
If he wins the city’s top office, McGhee will be the city’s first African American mayor.
He admits he will have a lot to learn if he wins, but said he will emphasize cooperation and collaboration among city departments and the city council.
“I want to tap into the best and brightest talents in our city’s departments,” McGhee said.
During his career as a state trooper, McGhee was assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office. He also was the defensive tactics coordinator at the State Police Academy and was assigned to Logan International Airport after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
McGhee said he runs a security consultant business with state and federal government contracts. His business experience combined with public service career has prepared him to be a mayor despite never holding elected office, he said.
McGhee said he has a platform focused on people, programs and public service and added he wants to start a co-op program to pair local high school students with private industry.
He also said there were “missed opportunities” during the COVID-19 pandemic to work with private industry to have vaccination sites in the city, including vacant schools that could have been used.
His campaign has a website toddmcghee.com that he said is being expanded.
Heroux is a former Democratic state representative who ousted seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas in 2017. He was re-elected in 2019, beating out then-City Council Vice President Heather Porreca by a 2-1 vote ratio.
The deadline to submit nomination papers is Aug. 3. If three or more candidates make the ballot, a preliminary election will be held Sept. 21, with the top two advancing to the regular municipal election on Nov. 2.
