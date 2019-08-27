NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Fire Chief Michael Brousseau was honored at town hall Monday as he steps into retirement after three decades with the department.
The town council gave him a certificate of appreciation and praised his dedication to the town.
Brousseau, whose last day is Wednesday, said at the meeting that he is reluctant to speak in public, but said working for the fire department was the best job anyone could have.
"It's truly been an honor and a privilege to serve the town for the last 33 years," he said.
He was hired as a firefighter in 1986, promoted to lieutenant in 1991, became a captain in 1998, served as acting chief in 2003 and 2004, and then became chief in 2016.
He will be succeeded by Christopher Coleman.
