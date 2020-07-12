“I have no ambition in this world but one, and that is to be a firefighter. The position may, in the eyes of some, appear to be a lowly one; but we who know the work which the firefighter has to do believe that his is a noble calling,” Edward Croker, chief of the New York Fire Department 1899-1911.
Being a firefighter is all Jim Puleo ever wanted to do since he was a young boy.
In fact, after reciting the above quote for a Sun Chronicle reporter, he declared, “I’m living the dream.”
Puleo, 54, Mansfield’s deputy fire chief, is retiring Thursday after more than 35 years as a firefighter.
“It’s a tough job to leave. It’s emotional. It’s the best job in the world. I’ve been fortunate to work with hundreds of good people in dynamic situations,” Puleo said.
As an instructor for more than 30 years at the state fire academy, Puleo has taught numerous firefighters — including Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher and Mansfield Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers.
He has been given state and local awards for bravery, including for his role in helping save and elderly couple on West Street in 2003.
And he was cited his work with the state Joint Hazardous Incident Response Team for anthrax investigations after the 9/11 terror attacks and the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.
Growing up in Roslindale, Puleo remembers riding in a truck with his grandfather, who owned the Peter J. Walsh Linen and Uniform Service, and picking up the uniforms of Boston firefighters.
At one of the stops at the West Roxbury station, the firefighters who befriended him had him clean the spokes of a fire truck.
“It was the dirtiest job but I loved it,” Puleo said.
His family moved to Mansfield in 1976 when he was in the fifth grade and he joined the Coast Guard after graduating high school in 1984.
He became a volunteer firefighter in 1985 while at University of New Haven while on a three-year internship. He earned a degree in fire investigations and was the last call firefighter in Mansfield in 1986.
Puleo joined the department full-time in 1988 and served a one-year stint in Lawrence in the mid-1990s before transferring back.
He became a fire investigator on the state Hazard Material Response Team in 1991, which later joined forces with state police, sending him all over the state to tanker truck spills, chemical accidents and clandestine drug labs.
As a member of the team, he helped recover the bodies of the six Worcester firefighters killed in the 1999 former Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. fire.
He responded in 1987 to the huge Kerr Mill fire in Fall River, one of several mill fires he has helped battle. The most recent one was in May at the former Tweave textile mill Norton.
Locally, he helped fight fires in the late 1980s that destroyed the First Baptist Church fire on North Main Street, the former Clemmey Tank Co. fire in 1999.
He also helped oversee rescue operations in the 2010 gas explosion of a house under construction in Norfolk. The blast killed an electrician and injured other workers.
“At the end of every firefighter’s career they want to know if they made a difference. I certainly hope that’s true,” Puleo said.
Friends and colleagues say that definitely applies to Puleo.
Kelleher called his retirement a “loss to the firefighting community in this area. That’s a huge hole to fill.”
Kelleher joined the state haz-mat team in the 2000s and said Puleo was a mentor to him. In 2016, they were flown on a state police helicopter to the scene of an industrial explosion in Andover that injured five workers. It took two days to process the scene.
“He’s a fantastic tactician. He really has an intuition for this business,” Kelleher said.
Retired Fire Chief Neal Boldrighini said Puleo has vast knowledge and experience when it comes to firefighting, investigations and dealing with hazardous materials.
“He brought that skill and that load of knowledge to the table every single day,” Boldrighini said. “He had such a passion for the job.”
Puleo, along with police Lt. Frank Archer, oversaw the design and construction of the new police and fire complex on East Street, a three-year project.
“There are very few people in the state who can match his credentials, his experience and his dedicated to the fire services,” Archer said.
Puleo ran all the training for the department and designed a four-week program for local recruits waiting to get into the state fire academy.
Firefighting has changed since Puleo first joined the department over three decades ago.
He said the turnout gear now includes air tanks to help protect firefighters from breathing toxic chemicals that burn in modern homes.
Firefighters battling fires in newer, better insulated homes are now confronting temperatures as high as 1,500 degrees and zero visibility, Puelo said, forcing a change in tactics.
In older homes, the heat from a typical house fire is about 450 degrees and firefighters would be able to crawl on the floor where it was cooler and there was visibility, he said.
Puleo and his wife, Wendy, have two children. Their son John, 26, is a firefighter in Hyannis and daughter, Katelyn, 23, is studying to be a medical assistant in order to become a nurse.
“I’m proud of them,” Puelo said.
Retirement won’t mean leaving fire services. Puleo plans on teaching more at the fire academy. But he will have more time for pursuits he had little time for before.
“I want to golf more and fish more,” Puleo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.