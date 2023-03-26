ATTLEBORO -- The return of the Attleboro Arts Museum's Flower Show after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus saw record-breaking crowds during its four-day run.
More than 200 people gathered to see the exhibit in its 25th year at Wednesday night's preview alone.
The show’s theme, “Songs of Spring -- Nature’s Music,” featured over 200 works on the museum walls, with more than 150 artists contributing. Seven local landscapers and florists, including Flowers By The Station, Briggs Nursery, and Bristol Country Agricultural High School, incorporated a musical instrument into their displays, focusing on what that instrument offered as well as its distinct, unique aspects.
From the traditional Japanese simplicity in Bristol County Agricultural High School’s display featuring a koto -- a board zither with 13 silk strings and moveable bridges -- to the elaborate décor of both The Flower Shack’s “Tambourine” and Ethical Earth Creations’ “Acoustic Guitar” exhibits, the respective instruments took on a life of their own amid the varying floral arrangements that were works of art all on their own.
A new addition to the group of landscaping artisans was Rosebud Florist from Pawtucket, R.I., whose exhibit, “Chimes,” stood a few feet from Bristol County Agricultural High School’s.
Adding to the festivities was a group of young girls from the local theater group, Illuminate Arts Company, who strolled through the museum with caterpillar, snail, butterfly and ladybug puppets.
The paintings and other artwork of mixed media throughout the gallery required more than just a few minutes to admire, and nearly all the patrons had cameras in hand to capture the beauty before them.
Before the Saturday morning session wrapped up at 12:30 p.m., at least one oil painting -- “Sunset At Snipatuit” by Andre Camire of New Bedford -- had already sold.
A half-hour later, as the museum prepared to open again for the afternoon viewing, more than two dozen patrons were already waiting in line at the door as sleet began to fall.
But regardless of the weather outside, spring had indeed sprung inside the museum.
North Attleboro friends Holly Fritzsche and Sharon Dulude were thrilled at the show's return.
“We couldn’t wait to come back,” Fritzsche said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”
Making the drive from the northernmost part of the state, Joanne Champagne of Dracut called the show “fantastic.”
“There’s so many beautiful floral displays. The artwork is exquisite,” she said.
Executive director Mim Fawcett, along with her employees and volunteers, could not have been happier. Fawcett, while not having exact numbers Saturday, said the event had drawn record-setting numbers of people.
“It’s a miracle,” accounting clerk Kerry St. Pierre said of the show’s return.
Kathy Hickman, a volunteer whose husband is president of the museum’s planning board, described the preview opening night as “standing room only” with people waiting in line out the door.
“It was wild,” Hickman said.
In 2020, the flower show became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, the theme of the exhibit was “Animal Habitats: Spring Gardens Gone Wild,” but the week the show was scheduled to open, the state-mandated shutdown went into effect and the show could not go on.
Mim Fawcett recalled the subsequent, heartbreaking task of having to return the various pieces of artwork to their creators.
“It was so surreal for everyone,” she said.
But three years later, Fawcett was energized by the enthusiasm of the crowd.
“I am so happy,” Fawcett said. “This is an event we plan for all year…having the record-breaking audiences we’ve had is very satisfying and very fulfilling.”