ATTLEBORO -- The return of mild weather Sunday prompted a burst of campaign activity by the candidates for mayor after they hunkered down during an arctic blast Friday and Saturday.

The most public sign of the resumption of campaigning after the deep freeze was the sight of supporters for Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, 46, and City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56, swarming downtown Attleboro Sunday morning, crowding the intersection of North Main and Park streets for the traditional campaign standout.