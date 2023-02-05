ATTLEBORO -- The return of mild weather Sunday prompted a burst of campaign activity by the candidates for mayor after they hunkered down during an arctic blast Friday and Saturday.
The most public sign of the resumption of campaigning after the deep freeze was the sight of supporters for Acting Mayor Jay DiLisio, 46, and City Councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56, swarming downtown Attleboro Sunday morning, crowding the intersection of North Main and Park streets for the traditional campaign standout.
The crowd waved to passing motorists and held black and gold DeSimone signs that contrasted with the more numerous bright orange and blue signs of DiLisio.
The other two candidates in the Feb. 28 special election to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Mayor Paul Heroux include political newcomer Timothy Barone, 47, and former Councilor John Davis, 57.
Davis was also busy campaigning.
Davis said he held a public meeting Saturday at a mobile home park called Sandcastle Estates, but with frigid temperatures only one person showed up. He also went to a meeting of a local non-profit agency.
He said the biggest impact from the cold weather and high winds was the havoc it brought to lawn signs. The signs were tossed by the wind and scattered about the city.
"The last few days have been very challenging," Davis said. "The wind has damaged or destroyed about 100 of my signs and the extreme cold has made door-to-door campaigning almost impossible."
DeSimone said she had planned a standout Saturday morning, too, but had to cancel it because of the subfreezing temperatures and high winds.
She also held meetings and wrote some position papers.
DiLisio sounded pleased about his weekend of campaigning.
"We had a full weekend of volunteer engagement, including a great sign standout this morning," he said Sunday afternoon.
DiLisio said he and his supporters also knocked on doors to reach out to voters Sunday after holding some volunteer training indoors Saturday.
Barone could not be reached for comment.
The special election will determine who will serve as mayor for the rest of Heroux's term following his election as Bristol County Sheriff.