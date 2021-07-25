After a year’s absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the joy and excitement of the return of the North Attleboro Firefighters’ Kids Day could be felt around the fairgrounds at the high school and middle school campus over the weekend.
The fireworks display on Saturday night was the largest in the event’s 40-year history, lasting just under 20 minutes and filling the sky with dazzling bursts of color.
Well before the fire truck parade began shortly past 11 that morning, eager spectators had claimed a spot on Landry Avenue to take in the fun.
Local resident Kristen Berlo’s three children — Dahlia, 9, Juno, 7 and Dane, 4 — could barely sit still on the flatbed of Berlo’s truck in anticipation of the parade, and of the upcoming day itself.
An extra year is a long time to wait for an event that has become such a beloved annual family staple.
“(Last year,) when I told them it was canceled, there were some tears,” Berlo said. “Once I told them it was on (this year), they started jumping up and down.”
Berlo, who was “born and raised” in North Attleboro, has been attending Kids Day since it began, and said it was heartwarming to share her happy childhood experiences with her own children.
“I just love that it’s so family-friendly,” Berlo said. “There’s something for everyone for every age.”
Almost from the moment that the parade of 43 fire trucks concluded, crowds streamed onto the athletic field and adjacent fairground area, where the amusement park rides from Fiesta Shows were set up.
Throughout the afternoon, adults, teenagers and toddlers filled the area, enjoying rides on the Thunder Bolt, Pharaoh’s Fury and the Spider Wheel, and snacking on treats from the Fiesta vendors or at the food tent in the athletic field.
One new addition to the event were ticket kiosks from Fiesta Shows, where patrons could conveniently purchase festival wristbands and credits for the rides, which ranged from 33 credits for $5 up to 333 credits for $50.
Another inaugural aspect to Kids Day was a hot dog-eating contest, which was held Saturday afternoon and drew a large crowd of spectators.
Even the North Attleboro police officers on duty at the event were amazed at the mettle of the 12 competitive eaters, where Brandon Wood of Warren, MA, was the victor, consuming 16 1/2 hot dogs in the 10-minute competition.
Additionally, craft vendors such as Dodie’s Crafts, Native Dezines and Woah Ellie, were an expanded aspect of the festival this year.
And a returning favorite, Northeast Championship Wrestling, was again a crowd-pleaser as patrons of every age flocked to the staging area whooping and cheering with excitement during the performance.
As the afternoon waned into early evening and the sun went behind a large cloud, the field was dotted with festival-goers sitting on the grass picnicking and relaxing.
Some patrons had even returned for another day of fun, such as James Fontaine’s son, 11-year-old Ben, who was accompanied by his 8-year-old sister Charlotte.
Along with Fontaine, Brooke Ogden of North Attleboro had brought her son and daughter, 9 year old Ashlyn and 12-year-old Landon McCarthy.
“It’s a place where the kids have a lot of fun, and it’s something that supports the community,” Fontaine said.
“We’re absolutely glad to be back.”
While the proceeds from Kids Day have gone to support various aspects of the community, it was the rallying efforts of the town that made Kids Day a possibility this year.
Daniel Jackman, an executive board member for Kids Day, said the “powerful social media presence” the event garnered gave needed support.
And Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to reopen the state on July 1 also provided an essential boost.
Jackman said more than 50 local business stepped up to sponsor the event and a generous donation was given by town resident Louise Farrands.
“For me, it’s like a family reunion that we missed last year,” Jackman said of Kids Day. “You get to feel like you’re at a family reunion where you’re doing some good (for the community).”
While 2020 was, technically, the event’s 40th anniversary, the circumstances of that year due to the pandemic obliged Kids Day organizers to make this year’s event extra special.
“It’s been the best year, sponsor-wise, and the fact these local businesses stepped up like that is huge,” Jackman said. “It made Kids Day possible.”
