Only in New England can you go from frigid temperatures to record highs in a span of a week, and it promises to be a rainy New Year’s Eve this year.
Friday hit a record high for the date as the thermometer topped off at 64 at 1:30 p.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
That smashed the record high for the date of 60 in 1984.
Friday’s low temperature was 31 at 2:30 a.m. before steadily rising and more than doubling throughout the day.
Record lows for Friday and Saturday’s dates of minus-9 and minus-10 respectively, both set in 1963, were and are obviously safe.
Rain is forecast to move in as early as late Saturday morning and pick up in the afternoon and evening.
Temperatures should hit highs in the mid-50s and lows in the high 40s to low 50s, meteorologists say.
While winter coats may not be required for night celebrations, rain gear surely will.
The rain could last into Sunday morning but the sun is forecast to come out in the afternoon New Year’s Day.
Highs again in the mid-50s and lows in the low 30s are expected.
Friday was the pick of the week for weather but Thursday peaked at 54 degrees, with a low of 30 at night, the city water department said.
It will be an unusually warm but rainy start of the new year.
The mild weather is expected to stick around through early next week before more rain is predicted to arrive late Tuesday and last into Thursday.
Monday is slated to hit near 50 with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday could near 60, forecasts indicate.
What a turnaround in the weather as last weekend, Christmas Sunday and Christmas Eve were among the coldest in years, with low temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits and around zero in spots.
The thermometer only reached into the upper teens and 20s, but no local records were set.