PLAINVILLE — Revenue took another nosedive at Plainridge Park Casino in December, falling to $10.2 million compared to $14 million in the same month a year ago. It was the worst monthly performance at Plainridge since it opened in 2015.
The slots parlor on Route 1 is suffering through months of declining gross gaming revenue, which is the money put into slot machines minus the winnings paid out.
The decline at Plainridge mirrors one at MGM Casino in Springfield, which also had a disappointing December.
Plainridge and its parent company, Penn Gaming, do not comment on monthly revenue reports, but state Rep. Betty Poirier said she believes some of the problem is due to competition from Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I.
She noted that Twin River has table games such as poker, blackjack and roulette along with slot machines, whereas Plainridge only has slots.
The local delegation in the state Legislature has proposed changing the law so Plainridge could have 30 table games, but the bill has not moved in the House.
“We’re still working on it and we think it would be beneficial to Plainridge,” she said.
