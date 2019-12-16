PLAINVILLE — Revenue continues to slide at Plainridge Park Casino in the face of expanded competition.
Gross gaming revenue from the Plainville facility’s 1,250 slot machines fell to $10.9 million for November, the lowest November figure since the casino open in 2015, according to figures released Monday.
In November of 2018, revenue was $12.8 million, compared to $12.9 million in 2017, $12.2 million in 2016, and $11.9 million in its first year of 2015.
Penn National Gaming, the owners of Plainridge, does not comment on monthly revenue figures.
But it has previously stated it expected challenges from new casinos and has confidence in Plainridge.
The slide in revenue seems to correspond with the opening of resort casinos in Everett, Springfield and a smaller facility in Tiverton, R.I.
Plainridge officials have stated before that they consider Twin River Casino in nearby Lincoln, R.I. their main competition.
