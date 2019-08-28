PLAINVILLE -- While most of the attention has been on lost revenue at Twin River Casino in Rhode Island, Plainridge Park Casino also suffered a dip in income in July after a new casino openned in Everett.
Encore Boston Harbor, just north of Boston, is a $2 billion casino that opened in June, further crowding New England's competitive gambling industry.
Twin Rivers Casino in Lincoln, R.I., has announced it is laying off 65 dealers because revenue has dipped considerably. Rhode Island state officials have sound the alarm about a corresponding drop in tax income, with one legislator saying Twin Rivers cannot compete.
At Plainridge, July revenues were down to the lowest level in the four year history of the combined race track and slots parlor.
In July it took in $12.5 million in gross gambling revenue, which is the money paid into slot machines minus the winnings that are paid out.
Last year, revenue was $15.1 million for the same month, compared to $15.4 in 2017, and $13.8 in 2016.
While Rhode Island appears to be jittery about the competition, Penn National Gaming, the owners of Plainridge, are remaining calm.
Chief Operating Officer Jay Snowden said in a conference call with investors that it is far too early to judge the impact of Encore.
He said Plainridge is doing well, but he would have a better idea about Encore in the coming months.
"You really don't know long term what the impact is going to be until you get through the first 60 to 90 days. Tremendous amount of trial," he said in response to a question from an analyst on the conference call.
He also noted Plainridge is a $250 million property while Encore cost 10 times that.
Snowden was also asked about the potential for the slots-only Plainridge to get table games such as blackjack.
He said the local legislative delegation is working on the issue, but there efforts are just getting started.
State Reps. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, and others have said they would like to pass a bill allowing Plainridge to get table games so it can better compete with nearby Twin Rivers.
Dooley said Wednesday everyone expected a temporary dip in business when Encore opened because of the curiosity factor. He said revenue could rebound in coming weeks.
However, he said it commonsense that Plainridge needs not only table games, but sports betting, to compete.
