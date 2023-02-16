PLAINVILLE — Revenue at Plainridge Park Casino dipped slightly from December to January, according to figures released by the state Gaming Commission.
In January, revenues totaled $12.1 million compared to $12.3 million in December. The more precise drop was $144,019.
However, the revenue in January was a big increase from January 2022, when it was just $9.8 million, and January 2021, when it was $9.7 million.
Plainridge is the state’s lone slots-only casino, though it added sports betting at the end of last month.
Its best month ever was July 2015, its first full month of operation after opening in the last week of June 2015, when revenue hit $18.1 million.
After that revenue has ranged from $10 million to $15 million.
Plainridge is taxed on 49% of its revenue.
Of that amount, 82% goes to local aid and 18% to the Race Horse Development Fund.
MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett are taxed on 25% of revenue; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.
Total taxes garnered by the state in January were $27,139,336.
Taxes for Plainridge in January totaled $5,961,667.
MGM had $22,853,749 in revenue and paid $5,713,437 in taxes.
Encore had $61,856,924 in revenue and paid $15,464, 231 in taxes.
MGM and Encore have table games as well as slots.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.