Patrons play the slot machines at Plainridge Park Casino.

PLAINVILLE — Revenue at Plainridge Park Casino dipped slightly from December to January, according to figures released by the state Gaming Commission.

In January, revenues totaled $12.1 million compared to $12.3 million in December. The more precise drop was $144,019.

