PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino continued its steady rise in revenues with one of the best Octobers it’s seen since 2018.
The state’s only slots parlor reported gross gaming revenues of $12.36 million for the month, according to figures the Massachusetts Gaming Commission released Tuesday.
That’s up from September’s figures of $12.19 million and compares to $11.74 million in revenues in October 2021. The gross gaming revenue — the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home, comparable to profit in other industries – at Plainridge has been on a steady rise since the summer.
In fact, last month was the best October that Plainridge has seen since it reported taking in $13.52 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2018.
According to the commission, Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated approximately $97 million in revenue in October, up from $94 million in September and $92 million in August.
Plainridge, a Category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49% of its revenue. Of that total taxed amount, 82% is paid to local aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, Category 1 resort-casinos, are taxed on 25% of their gross gaming revenue; those monies are allocated to several specific state funds as determined by the gaming statute.
To date, the state has collected approximately $1.235 billion in total taxes and assessments from the state’s three gaming revenues since they opened.
MGM and Encore, so-called resort casinos, offer live table games such as poker and blackjack. Penn National Gaming, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on monthly revenue reports.
Figures released last week show the U.S. commercial casino industry had its best quarter ever, winning over $15 billion from gamblers in July, August and September of this year.
The American Gaming Association, the trade organization for the casino industry, says the gambling halls are on track to have their best year ever in 2022.
Out of 33 states in which gambling was operational a year ago, 16 reported quarterly highs in overall gambling revenue, including five of the six largest markets: Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, New York and Pennsylvania.
The take for commercial casinos (excluding tribal casinos, which report revenue separately) exceeded by 2% the previous record of $14.81 billion, set in the second quarter of this year.
David Schwartz, a gambling historian at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, told The Associated Press that people are clearly still willing to lay their money down at casinos, regardless of economic conditions.
“I think it speaks to the continuing appeal of gambling, and that there may be even more appetite for it in uncertain times,” he said, citing the recent Powerball jackpot that exceeded $2 billion and drew wide interest from people across the country.
Sports betting also set a quarterly revenue record of $1.68 billion, up nearly 81% from a year ago. Seven new sports betting markets were added since Sept. 2021. The association cited a higher than usual sportsbook win percentage, and solid growth in existing markets as factors in the increase.
Massachusetts approved sports betting this year but the commission is debating potential regulations for the potentially huge industry. Plainridge and the other gaming venues in the state are among the entities that have expressed interest in the licenses the state will offer.
The commission has indicated that it wants to have legal sports wagering up and running in January, before Super Bowl LVII in February.
