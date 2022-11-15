plainridge sign

Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino continued its steady rise in revenues with one of the best Octobers it’s seen since 2018.

The state’s only slots parlor reported gross gaming revenues of $12.36 million for the month, according to figures the Massachusetts Gaming Commission released Tuesday.

