PLAINVILLE — After months of ups and downs, revenue at Plainridge Park Casino has leveled off, the state Gaming Commission reported Monday.
The casino, the state’s lone slots-only parlor, had gross gaming revenue of $12.9 million in April, just under $30,000 less than the month before. And that’s up from $12.5 million in revenue for April of 2021, as the state’s gaming industry was recovering from a more than three-month pandemic lockdown in the middle of the prior year.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home. It’s comparable to profit in other businesses.
Statewide, revenues for all three Massachusetts gambling venues showed little change in April from revenues in March. The other two casinos, Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield, offer live table games such as poker and blackjack while Plainridge does not.
Penn National, the Pennsylvania company that runs Plainridge, does not comment on the month-to-month revenue reports.
MGM Springfield took in $22.5 million in slot machine and table game revenue in April, down slightly from March but still enough to rank as its fifth best month since opening in 2018.
Encore took in $34.1 million in April, down from $35.2 in March but still better than the $28.9 million figure from a year ago in April.
Altogether, the state’s three casinos took in approximately $99 million in gross gaming revenue in April, according to the gaming commission.
To date, the commonwealth has collected approximately $1.146 billion in total taxes and assessments from Plainridge, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming site.