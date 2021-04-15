PLAINVILLE — As the coronavirus pandemic winds down, it seems, people are more willing to take a gamble.
Last month, Plainridge Park Casino recorded its best monthly revenue take — $12.2 million — since August of 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the state. The slot parlor’s take for the month was nearly $2.7 million ahead of February’s revenue of $9.5 million, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The uptick came despite reports last month that all three of the state’s gaming venues, although allowed to admit customers to 40 percent occupancy, had yet to exceed the old occupancy limit of 25 percent. That limit was imposed when the venues reopened in July after more than three months of shutdown under state rules aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
Revenues from the previous March, the usual measure for businesses, don’t provide much of a comparison. Plainridge was shut in the middle of the month, as were many businesses deemed “non-essential.”
Gross gaming revenue, the difference between what gamblers bet and what they take home in winnings, showed a substantial spike after months of languishing mostly below the $10 million mark after reopening.
Plainridge’s owner, Penn National Gaming, does not comment on the monthly revenue reports.
Revenues were up at all three of the state’s casinos, including MGM Grand in Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, regulators said. Together they generated approximately $84 million in gross gaming revenue for the month.
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
Live harness racing at Plainridge resumed Monday for a 110-day season that runs through Aug. 30.
