PLAINVILLE — Gambling revenue at Plainridge Park Casino ticked up slightly in January from the month before, but was still significantly less than past Januarys.
The casino reported to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission that revenue from slot machines hit $11 million last month, which was slightly more than in December and November.
However, in previous Januarys the slots parlor took in more than $12 million, including $12.3 million in 2019.
Revenue at Plainridge has been declining for the past several months following the opening of two new casinos in Massachusetts. Those casinos — in Everett and Springfield — have also not been meeting expectations in the crowded gambling market.
All three casinos face competition from out-of-state facilities.
Plainridge paid $5.4 million in state taxes in January, also a low compared to past years. In January of 2019 it paid $6 million.
Penn National Gaming, the owner of Plainridge, does not comment on monthly revenue reports.
