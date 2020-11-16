PLAINVILLE -- Plainridge Park Casino was the only one of the state's three gambling venues to see an uptick in revenue last month, but that performance could be difficult to keep up with new limits on the slot parlor's hours.
Plainridge, according to figures released Monday by the state Gaming Commission, had revenues of just over $10 million for the month of October. That's a slight improvement over September's figure of $9.9 million as the state's gaming industry tries to claw its way back from coronavirus imposed restrictions.
The revenue for October 2019 was $11.2 million. Last month's reported revenue also fell short of the $11.7 million Plainridge took in in February, the last full month before the state shut down nonessential businesses.
Overall, the picture for legal gambling in the state was worse. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, along with Plainridge, last month generated a total of $68.73 million in gross gaming revenue -- what's bet less what's paid out in winnings -- down from $70.54 million in September and $71 million in August.
Massachusetts gambling venues were closed mid-March and reopened in July. Plainridge only returned to 24-hour operation last month. Now the Route 1 slots parlor and the two other venues are operating under a 9:30 p.m. curfew imposed this month.
It's uncertain what impact that will have on revenues in the future.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on its monthly revenue reports.
In September, Plainridge reported that its revenues were still being impacted by the pandemic. Penn National warned it may have to make furloughs of some of its employees permanent and said the company’s properties may not be able to resume normal operations “for the foreseeable future.”
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
