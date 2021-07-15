PLAINVILLE — Revenues at Plainridge Park Casino dipped slightly in June from their post-pandemic highs of the last few months, even though the Route 1 slot parlor was operating for the first time since last summer with all state limits on attendance and capacity lifted.
According to figures released by the state Gaming Commission Thursday, gross gaming revenue at Plainridge last month was just over $11.3 million.
Plainridge Park had $12,494,990 in gross gaming revenue in May and $12,516,260 in April. Year-to-year comparisons of revenue don’t apply in the usual way this year. Plainridge, like the state’s other gaming sites, was closed for all of June 2020. But 2019 revenue for June was $13.5 million. Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what patrons bet and what they take home.
May was the last month the state’s gambling establishments were operating under limited-capacity rules imposed by the pandemic emergency. The commission voted to lift most of those restrictions by the Memorial Day holiday.
Overall, according to the commission, the state’s three gaming venues, Plainridge, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, generated approximately $84 million in gross gaming revenue over the month of June. That compares to a total of $87 million in revenues the commission reported in May.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the state’s monthly revenue reports.
According to the state’s figures, to date, Massachusetts has collected approximately $816 million in total taxes and assessments from the three gaming venues since the opening of each facility.
