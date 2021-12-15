PLAINVILLE — Plainridge Park Casino saw its revenues slip slightly again last month.
According to figures released by the state Wednesday, Plainridge took in just over $10.97 million in revenue during November, down from $11.74 million the month before.
Those numbers repeat a familiar pattern seen over the five-year run of the state’s only slots parlor, with gross gaming revenue declining over the fall before rebounding somewhat in December.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what patrons of the casino gamble and what they take home as winnings. It’s comparable to profit in other industries.
Last month’s figures are still an improvement over numbers from November of last year, when just $7.5 million in revenue was taken in. At the time, Plainridge and the state’s other casinos were still recovering from COVID-imposed restrictions on hours and capacity. All the state’s gaming facilities returned to full capacity in May of this year.
Statewide, gross gaming revenue was down for the month, with the exception of MGM Springfield. It reported $21.7 million in revenue, up from $21.4 million in October.
Combined, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge reported $88 million in revenue in November. That figure was $96 million in October.
The three casinos paid a total of $24.6 million in taxes to the state based on the revenues in November.
Plainridge is a Category 2 casino and, unlike the other two gaming venues, offers no live table games, such as poker or blackjack, although it does have electronic versions. It is taxed on 49% of its gross gaming revenue. Of that, 82% is paid to local aid and 18% is allotted to the Race Horse Development Fund.
MGM Springfield and Encore are Category 1 resort casinos and are taxed on 25% of their gross gaming revenue. The taxes are allocated to several specific state funds under gaming law.
Tthe state has collected approximately $945 million in total taxes and assessments from the casinos since the respective openings of each gaming facility. Penn National, the Pennsylvania-based company that operates Plainridge, does not comment on the state’s monthly revenue reports.
