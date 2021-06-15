PLAINVILLE — Revenues at the state’s only “racino” held steady for the third month in a row in May as the commonwealth’s three gaming venues generated a total of $87 million in revenues, the state Gaming Commission reported Tuesday.
Plainridge Park Casino, the state’s sole slots parlor, harness racing track and simulcasting facility, reported gross gaming revenues of almost $12.5 million for the month, about the same as for April and slightly better than the $12.2 million reported in March, the state said.
That’s better than Plainridge’s performance in several of the months prior to the pandemic and a healthy improvement over the early months of this year. Revenues barely cracked the $9 million mark back then as the racino struggled to bounce back from a three-month shutdown.
Year-to-year comparisons of revenue don’t apply in the usual way this year. Plainridge, like the state’s other gaming sites, was closed for all of May 2020.
Gross gaming revenue is the difference between what patrons bet and what they take home.
This May was the last month the state’s gambling establishments were largely operating under limited-capacity rules imposed by the pandemic emergency. The gaming commission voted to lift most of those restrictions by the Memorial Day holiday. The state officially ended its COVID-19 emergency on Tuesday.
The Gaming Commission this week approved Plainridge’s request to open an outdoor dining and entertainment site near the track. The state also renewed Plainridge’s alcoholic beverage licenses. Plainridge plans to open the site, which will accommodate upwards of 900 people, by the end of the month with a performance by the Timmy Brown band.
Overall, the state’s casinos — including MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — showed improvement in May over the $85 million in revenue reported in April.
Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing.
Penn National, which operates Plainridge, does not comment on the state’s monthly revenue reports.
