They are long dead now. Two hundred years for most.
“They” are those who fought in the Revolutionary War.
It was the war that created the United States of America.
Many who participated in that war are buried in Attleboro and in other towns close by.
Sometimes it’s hard to imagine them as living breathing human beings, it was so long ago.
But that’s what they were, just like us.
They felt fear, the cold, anger, the heat, joy and sadness, love and hate.
The war started before The Declaration of Independence came out of the Second Continental Congress 246 years ago in Philadelphia.
The date for that, as we all know, was July 4, 1776 — but the war for freedom from British rule began 15 months before and the hostility toward British rule had been on going for years before that.
Six years previous to the declaration, British soldiers shot into a crowd during a riot that became known as the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770.
Five colonists were killed and at least three were wounded.
The British had occupied Boston to enforce payment of taxes imposed on the colonies, which had no voice in the British Parliament, and thus argued there should be “no taxation without representation.”
They were more than angry about the taxes.
One British soldier, they were all known as Red Coats, was guarding “the king’s money” at The Custom House on King Street.
It was a cold and snowy night, but the colonists were hot.
The soldier attracted a crowd of locals who insulted him and threatened him with violence.
He called for help and other troops responded and a fight ensued.
At one point, the British fired upon the crowd.
“The conflict energized anti-British sentiment and paved the way for the American Revolution,” according to history.com.
John Adams, destined to be the second president of the United States, defended the Red Coats accused in the killings and most were found not guilty of murder.
Adams wanted them to have a fair trial, even though he was a true patriot.
Two were found guilty of manslaughter and their thumbs were branded with an M.
The five victims were considered the first casualties of the Revolution, according to history.com.
****
But the actual start of the war has been dated from April 19, 1775, when colonists battled the British at Concord and Lexington.
That’s when the “shot heard round the world” was fired.
That memorable line was written by Massachusetts poet Ralph Waldo Emerson in his poem “Concord Hymn.”
When the shot was fired, it started the 8-year-long war which resulted in 4,435 American battle deaths, according to the Veterans Administration, with 6,188 wounded.
Other websites had the death toll higher at 6,800.
And military.com said 17,000 additional soldiers died from disease.
But the 4,435 is at least the minimum and that’s a lot to lose.
The “shot heard round the world” was so named because of its impact.
A nation had been founded on the principles of freedom. After a rocky start with a document called the Articles of Confederation, which was adopted in 1777 and served as the nation’s first constitution when it went into effect in 1781, the country became a constitutional republic with our present Constitution in 1789 that endures to this day.
The War for Independence ended at the Battle of Yorktown on Oct. 19, 1781, when British Gen. Charles Cornwallis was trapped by American Gen. George Washington and French Gen. Jean Baptiste de Rochambeau, and was forced to surrender his army.
After that, there were some minor skirmishes, but most of the fighting was done during talks at a conference table in Paris, which did not end until nearly two more years had passed.
The British were reluctant to recognize the United States as an independent nation, but they finally gave in and the Treaty of Paris was signed on Sept. 3, 1783.
The new nation had many growing pains yet to suffer.
And the nation suffers from them still, but after Sept. 3, 1783, it was free to strike out on its own.
One of the most painful episodes came 77 years later when the Civil War erupted. By the time it ended in 1865, more than 600,000 Americans had been killed.
The war resulted in the freeing of 4 million African-American slaves by President Abraham Lincoln. Though still today, more than 100 years later, the wounds of slavery remain in the healing process nationwide.
****
Many from Attleboro and the surrounding towns served the Revolutionary cause in those eight years.
According to Attleboro historian Elizabeth H. Phillips, 545 from Attleboro served and 183 are buried in its cemeteries.
She listed the 183 in a pamphlet she put together in 1976, the bicentennial of the Revolution.
One was Col. John Daggett from Attleboro.
He’s the grandfather of John Daggett who wrote “A Sketch of the History of Attleborough” in which some of the senior Daggett’s exploits are chronicled.
Col. Daggett was 50 years old in December 1774 and was described as a “determined and resolute patriot.”
And he had a band of equally determined and resolute followers.
And that is proved because he roused them on a “bitter cold” December night for a march to Franklin to stop a British loyalist named Nathan Aldis from illegally selling British goods.
It’s not said how the troops under Daggett traveled to Franklin. It could have been by wagon, horse or foot, but off they went in the cold and the dark.
As the crow flies, it’s about 11 miles to Franklin but, of course, roads don’t go as the crow flies, so it was likely longer.
The selling of British goods was, as Daggett wrote, “contrary to the resolutions of the General Court” (the Massachusetts Legislature) and Daggett was determined to put a stop to the activity despite the cold and the long journey in the black of night.
When they arrived at Aldis’ home it’s likely they were in an ugly mood and would not take “no” for an answer.
Daggett’s troops surrounded Aldis’ home and ordered him out.
It was a hot and cold situation.
They were emotionally hot and likely sweating from the march.
The cold air are made their breath visible as they stood ready to take whatever action was needed.
Friends of Aldis were in his home and threatened to fire upon the soldiers.
The friends made a vain attempt to scare off the soldiers by “ordering them to depart.”
It didn’t work.
Daggett ordered his men, of which there were many more than inside the home, to point their weapons at the house.
They were locked and loaded. The moment was tense.
With many eyes looking through the sights of the muskets and twitchy fingers on the triggers, Aldis was finally prompted to leave the house.
When outside, he was ordered to remove his hat “while in the presence of the people’s soldiers,” which he did being confronted with dozens of muskets.
With a cold head and a cold hand “he was compelled to enter into an engagement not to vend any British goods …” his grandson wrote of his grandfather.
And when dawn broke, Aldis broke as well. Perhaps fearing for his life, he left.
“The next morning he fled to Boston, and was never after known in these parts,” grandson Daggett wrote.
****
That was not the only adventure in which Daggett was engaged in the pre-Revolutionary days.
In 1775, he led a number of companies from Attleboro, Rehoboth and other towns to capture arms and ammunition deposited by the British in Assonet, a village in Freetown.
One of the companies was led by 36-year-old Elisha May of Attleboro.
The British stored them at Assonet for use by the Tories, which is another name for British loyalists.
How Daggett came to know of the arms is not revealed in his grandson’s recounting, but obviously there was plenty of talk in the grapevine and the news reached him soon.
As the crow flies, Assonet was a trip of 15 miles, but again the roads twist and turn so it was likely longer.
The day was April 9, 1775, 10 days before the battles at Lexington and Concord.
Daggett and his troops captured “40 stands of arms and equipments” and “a large quantity of ammunition, the whole of which was taken by the patriots,” according to his grandson.
The troops under Daggett forced the Tories who kept the arms to take an oath of allegiance to the colonies.
Whether they kept those oaths is another story, but at the point of a gun they did as told.
But there are always outliers and nine refused.
They were marched to Taunton, where they were threatened with being taken to “Sullivan’s mines” in Connecticut.
What those mines were was not explained, but apparently the captives were fearful enough of them to relent.
And as Daggett’s grandson related the story, one Tory refused to remove his hat for a “Liberty Pole” in Taunton.
That caused a soldier to whack him on the head with the butt of his musket which caused a profusion of pain and blood in an episode that until then had been bloodless.
With a little more blood or a few British soldiers, it could have been considered the first battle of the Revolution.
But Lexington and Concord were to firmly wrap up that fame 10 days later.
However, author Daggett said the event is still something of which Attleboro can be proud.
“It is a matter in which we may justly take great pride — that our town took such prominent a part in this occurrence.”
****
During the war, men of the villages were often called to duty when an “alarm” was sounded.
Lorrie Renker, vice president of the Mansfield Historical Society, explained how the system worked.
“When there was an alarm for fighting each town was requested to provide a certain number of men,” she said.
They were known as “minutemen,” ready to serve at a moment’s notice.
At the time, most men were farmers so they left their property untended and went off to fight for however long they were needed.
They had to provide their own weapons, Renker said.
One such alarm was sounded on April 19, 1775 — the day of the battles at Lexington and Concord.
A company of 60 “minutemen” under the command of Capt. Jabez Ellis of Attleboro whose age at the time was not recorded and Lt. Enoch Robinson of Attleboro, who was at most 45, were ordered to Roxbury.
One of the survivors of that mission told Daggett that the company set out at night and got to Roxbury by daylight.
This time one of soldiers confirmed it was by foot.
It was a march of 27 miles as the crow flies but again, the roads twist and turn so it was likely more.
One of the survivors related his story to author Daggett.
Residents along the way prepared meals for the hungry soldiers marching past, possibly to their doom.
They didn’t know what they would face, but they marched off to face it.
And there were tavern stops as well, maybe to fortify their courage.
“We set out at night, stopped a short time at Maxcy’s, now Hatch’s tavern, then went directly to Dedham, where we found two tables by the roadside generously provided with food for soldiers that might pass that way … We snatched a hasty breakfast and marched on, reached Roxbury about daylight.”
Once there, they were ordered to march “round and round” the Roxbury Meeting House to fool the British into thinking there were great numbers of troops in the town.
As if they hadn’t done enough marching for one day, but they complied, despite the weariness they must have felt.
The company remained on site for “seven or eight days.”
One of the soldiers in that company was named Henry Richardson and was described as a “bold and honest, but heedless fellow.”
On his way to Roxbury, he swore he “would have one of the red-coats before he went back.”
And he set about to make it happen without a thought of the possible consequences, according to an unnamed witness.
“The moment he had the opportunity he charged his long musket and, not thinking with Falstaff (a Shakespearean character) that ‘discretion is the better part of valor,’ coolly marched down in front of our lower guard and taking deliberate aim at the opposite British sentinel discharged his musket and badly wounded him …”
Richardson was arrested for his rash act, but was later released and proclaimed victory.
“There, I told you I’d have one of them ‘ere British rascals!” he boasted.
****
That same company was called to Roxbury the day of the Bunker Hill battle.
Apparently it was held in reserve, but some of the soldiers, their curiosity piqued, wanted to get a better look at the fight.
“A small party of us went round to the Cambridge side to look at the British,” an unnamed survivor said.
But a captain warned them that the British would spot them and open fire.
“And sure enough, in a minute or two, a cannon ball came whizzing along close by us and soon after, they sent us a bomb,” the survivor said.
That must have unnerved a few.
It’s likely they kept a lower profile after that.
In Attleboro, the battle at Bunker Hill, as it was called, although most of the fighting was on Breed’s Hill, touched off terror, Daggett recorded.
“The cannonade, which was heavy, between the two armies, was distinctly heard and felt in this town and produced extreme anxiety in every family,” he wrote. “The time of (the) Bunker Hill battle was likewise a day of solemn feeling and fearful expectation.”
The battle rocked Attleboro literally and figuratively.
“(The cannonade) was so heavy as to shake the windows in the houses and the plates upon the shelves. The earth trembled as in the heaviest thunder. The town was almost deserted by all able to bear arms. Women were in tears for the fate of fathers, husbands and brothers who had gone to the scene of action.”
The sickening sound of war could have only produced the most horrific images in the minds of those whose loved ones had marched off in the name of freedom.
****
In July 1776, another company was raised under the command of Capt. Caleb Richardson and Lt. Stephen Richardson of Attleboro.
The company “did duty in and about New York and were at the disastrous retreat from Long Island.”
Capt. Moses Wilmarth, another Attleboro man, abandoned that rank and served as a private in the company “from a spirit of patriotism,” Daggett said.
The retreat from Long Island, N.Y., was also known as the battle of Brooklyn Heights from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 1776.
British General William Howe had nearly trapped Gen. George Washington’s army but as freedom’s fate would have it, a storm blew up and pushed British warships down the East River allowing Washington to escape to Manhattan and live to fight another day.
Attleboro men and others from surrounding towns were part of that battle including Pvt. Joel Read.
Read was one of the 650 Americans wounded in the fight.
Another 300 were killed.
Read was notable because he was a musical composer, Daggett said.
He was a man of letters and culture, perhaps the opposite of Henry Richardson who took so much joy in plugging a Red Coat.
“He had published three ‘singing books’ and was the author of several tunes which still live in our churches,” Daggett said.
****
In Rehoboth, Capt. Phillip Wheeler died in the service of his nation on Nov. 20, 1774, five months before the war, which was clearly coming, commenced.
But his death was not at the hands of the British.
He died from “friendly fire.”
The story was related on the Boston Rare Maps website and supplied by the Rehoboth Historical Society.
“Wheeler was captain of the local Rehoboth militia and had ‘called a training’ of the company on November 16, 1774,” according to the story on Bostonraremaps.com.
In a very odd tradition, colonial militia men did not salute their commanders in the usual way with their hands.
They did it by firing a blank charge from their muskets into the ground near a commander’s feet.
How many hearts skipped a beat when that happened is hard to say.
On this particular morning Wheeler had forbidden the firing of any ‘salutes’ as it wasted valuable gun powder, but that did not dissuade one William Jenkins, a resident of Hornbine Road.
He was described as one of “several rude hurricane fellows.”
As we all know, hurricanes cause destruction and death and that’s what Jenkins caused.
Jenkins had no bullet in his musket, but he did have a double shot of black powder, which was clearly against Wheeler’s orders.
He aim was off, way off, and he blew off the lower part of Wheeler’s left leg when he marched by in what apparently was intended to be a show of respect.
Here’s a quote from someone who witnessed the disaster.
“(He) blowed off ye captains left leg between the ankle and calf leaving nothing but ye great heel sinew and some flesh.”
That can be accurately translated as one bloody mess.
Today, Wheeler would have lived and been walking around on an artificial limb, but in 1774 medical treatment was not as good.
The captain died in great pain on Nov. 20, 1774.
“After much suffering, punctuated by an amputation by an incompetent surgeon wielding a joiner’s saw, Wheeler died several days later,” the historian wrote.
One can only imagine the mess a joiner’s saw made.
Wheeler left behind his wife Mary Kelton and 13 children, with Mary living until 1819.
There was no word of what became of Jenkins.
And then there were the African Americans who fought for the newborn nation.
According to history.com, thousands of Black soldiers went into battle for the Americans.
But some went into battle for the British too.
Sometimes it came down to who they thought was more likely to grant them freedom.
One soldier was a former slave named Salem Poor who fought bravely at Bunker Hill.
His courage was so great that officers recommended him for a medal.
“He performed so heroically at Bunker Hill … that 14 officers wrote to the Massachusetts Legislature, commending him as a ‘brave and gallant Soldier’ who deserved a reward,” according to a story on a U.S. Army website.
Another Black soldier, Monday Hector, enlisted from Mansfield.
Little is known about him, but he served alongside white soldiers for three years.
Renker said he’s listed in the “Massachusetts Soldiers and Sailors of the American Revolutionary War 1896-1908” (Vol. 7 pg. 689) and that he served in the Continental Army for three years.
He served as a private in Capt. Moses Knapp’s company and Col. William Sheppard’s regiment.
He served 11 months as a private and 25 months as a corporal, the records show.
In his application for a pension dated June 30, 1818, he stated that he had been at the Battle of Saratoga where British Gen. John Burgoyne was captured along with his army.
And he participated in the Battle of Monmouth.
In 1791, he married Lucy Gimbee, a member of the Hassanamisco Nipmuc tribe in Grafton.
He died in Wales, Mass., on July 2, 1824.
Those are but a few stories that lie in the cold dark ground of our nation’s birth.