NORTON -- A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information on how Wednesday's massive, five-alarm fire started in an old vacant mill building in the Barrowsville section of town.
Local police and fire officials and the state Fire Marshal's office are looking for the public's help in determining the origin of the suspicious fire at the old Tweave textile mill complex at 138 Barrows St.
"Someone knows whether the fire was intentionally set or accidentally set by people who were not authorized to be inside," Norton Fire Chief Shawn Simmons said in a statement Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or Norton Police detectives at 508-285-3327. Calls will be kept confidential.
The hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program, which provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve a case, regardless of the cause.
Simmons and Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene were at the scene of the fire again Thursday morning, sifting through charred remains of the 100,000-square-foot complex near Barrowsville Pond and Wading River.
The fire, reported shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, was the largest in town in years and took about 3 1/2 hours to get under control.
At one point, Keene said, up to 80 firefighters from numerous communities were battling the blaze.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Keene said.
Two others were treated at the scene for heat exhaustion; one suffered a knee injury and another an ankle injury.
The blaze was initially called in as a brush fire but that turned out to be wrong, Keene said.
Most firefighters left the scene after midnight but an engine company remained overnight and extinguished a flare-up about 5:45 a.m., he said.
First arriving firefighters encountered heavy black smoke and then heavy fire coming from the building.
The fire was fueled by the wooden floors and other timber in the old mill, which was originally Defiance Bleachery, Keene said.
"There wasn't much material in there at all," he said.
Firefighters battled the blaze inside and outside the building and were driven out at one point because of the intensity of the flames.
"The wind was driving the fire," Keene said.
Another challenge, fire officials said, was access because much of the fire was at the back of the structure.
Large balls of flames could be seen rolling out of the windows, licking the outer walls.
Nearby freight train tracks had to be shut down.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Taunton, Easton, Raynham, Dighton and Berkley fire departments helped Norton battle the blaze. Plainville and Dighton firefighters helped cover town fire stations.
Also responding was Norton and Mansfield Emergency Management officials and a state Department of Fire Services rehab unit.
The main building dates to 1905 but the complex was expanded up until 1952, and covers about 100,000 square feet.
Fires in old mill buildings, officials say, are extremely difficult to extinguish because their wooden floors are soaked with decades of oil from machinery.
Tweave began as Debson Mills in 1951 and its name was changed to Tweave in 1980. It began making stretch-woven fabrics at the site in 1981 and was said to be the first weaving mill in the world to produce Spandex.
Gehring Textiles acquired the business in 2008.
The property was up for sale and on the auction block in July 2018 because the lease Tweave had was expiring and the business was relocating.
