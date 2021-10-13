REHOBOTH -- Intruders caused several thousand dollars worth of damage and theft at Hillside Country Club over the weekend, and a reward is being offered to catch those responsible.
Police responded to the 82 Hillside Ave. club Saturday morning and found damage to several golf carts and the course, Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
Police reviewed video surveillance camera footage and released a photo of a suspect.
During the early morning hours a suspicious vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Hillside, Ramos said.
"A short time later two male and two female suspects exited the vehicle and proceeded to gain access to three golf carts stored on the property," he said. "The suspects proceeded to drive them onto the golf course, causing significant damage to both the carts and the greens."
Management later discovered eight batteries were stolen from a utility vehicle parked on the property.
The club is offering a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the culprits.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photograph or has additional information on the case is urged to contact Detective Paul McGovern at 508-252-3722, ext. 1135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.