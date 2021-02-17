MANSFIELD – The U.S. Marshals Service has hiked a reward for information on a man wanted for questioning in a Connecticut homicide.
The reward for information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Qinxaun Pan was increased up to $10,000, a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.
Before Pan was named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale student, he allegedly stole an SUV from a Mansfield car dealership on Feb. 6.
Pan, an MIT graduate student from Malden, is wanted by police for questioning homicide of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang in New Haven, Conn. the same day, according to police.
Authorities say Pan was last seen last Thursday driving with family members in Georgia. Although he has not been named a suspect, the Marshals Service warned that Pan is considered armed and dangerous.
Mansfield police obtained a warrant in Attleboro District Court charging with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Pan took a 2015 GMC Terrain SLE for a test drive. The salesman, James Roane, told The Sun Chronicle Pan told him he wanted his mechanic to look at it but never returned with the vehicle.
The SUV was recovered in a scrap yard in North Haven, Conn., according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.