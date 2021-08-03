ATTLEBORO -- An animal rights organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever ran over a family of geese on West Street (Route 123) late last week.
Two adult geese and three goslings were killed about 4:15 p.m. Friday as they attempted to cross the street near the city water treatment plant.
Witnesses said the driver of a gray truck grew impatient while waiting for the geese to cross the busy road and stepped on the gas, hitting and killing all of them.
Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter posted about the incident on social media and asked for help from people who might have information.
When asked about the incident, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said no one has reported it to police or the city's animal control department.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering the reward. In a press release Tuesday, PETA said it's hoping for help from the public to solve the case "before anyone else falls victim to this violent person."
“Geese mate for life, protect their families, and don’t deserve to be mowed down by someone with a dangerously short fuse,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said. “PETA is asking anyone with information to come forward so that the person responsible for this heinous act can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else.”
Anyone with pertinent information should contact Animal Control at 774-203-1867 or 774-203-1868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.