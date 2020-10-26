NORTON -- A goat is missing and feared stolen from a local animal sanctuary that is offering a $1,000 reward for information on its whereabouts or return "no questions asked."
Blossom, a 4-year-old goat, was noticed missing mid-Saturday afternoon from Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary on Eddy Street, Debra White, president and founder of Winslow Farm, said Monday.
Blossom was fed by staff about two hours earlier while the farm was was open to the public, she said.
“I suspect somebody put her in a baby carriage under a blanket and stole her,” White said, adding that Blossom is friendly and small enough to pickup up and hide.
White said all the fences surrounding the farm are six feet high and there were no openings for Blossom to get out.
Blossom was eight months old and had been neglected by her previous owner before White and staff at Winslow Farm brought her back to health with the help of a physical therapist at Houghton Physical Therapy in Attleboro.
“She was malnourished and paralyzed. I nursed her back to health,” White said.
A goat was also stolen recently from an animal sanctuary in Mendon and White suspects the incidents are related. White believes the goats are being stolen to be slaughtered for their meat. She said she has received calls inquiring whether she would sell goats at the farm.
In addition, a suspicious incident occurred the night before Blossom was found missing, White said. Unknown individuals were walking with flashlights in the woods around the farm and a similar incident occurred in Mendon. White said they may have been scoping out the facilities.
“It’s a different world out there,” White said, adding that she has called around to two slaughter houses inquiring about Blossom.
White said Blossom is skinny and on medication. She wore a blanket but was not wearing it the day she went missing.
The police have been notified of the incident, White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.