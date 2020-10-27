NORTON — Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary has increased to $10,000 the reward being offered for the safe return of a missing goat believed to have been stolen.
The sanctuary off Eddy Street, which takes in abused and neglected animals, had been offering $1,000 to get the goat, Blossom, back. The 4-year-old goat was noticed missing on Saturday afternoon.
“We are now offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of our beloved goat, Blossom. No questions asked,” the sanctuary said in a social media post Tuesday night.
Blossom “needs medication, a special diet and most importantly, she needs to come home where she is safe and adored by all of us!,” the post added.
Blossom arrived at the sanctuary with her sister Holly when they were 8 months old.
“Holly, along with Blossom, ... was rescued from very poor conditions. Both were suffering from malnutrition. They had lice and worms,” the sanctuary website says. “Blossom was in a far worse state than her sister, Holly. Blossom could not even walk when she arrived at the farm. It was touch and go for awhile.
“Slowly, but surely, Blossom began to recover after receiving therapy for her legs, as well as lots of love and support.”
If you have information about Blossom, contact the sanctuary via Facebook messenger or by calling 508-285-6451 or 508-431-6182.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.