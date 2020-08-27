NORTH ATTLEBORO — Patrick Reynolds, Democratic candidate for state representative, has picked up the endorsement of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts.
The 12,000-member union represents firefighters in North Attleboro, Attleboro and Mansfield.
“I’m so proud to be supported by the men and women of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts,” Reynolds said.
For Reynolds, 24, it was another in a string of endorsements from organized labor. He is also backed by AFL-CIO, Mass. Building Trades Council, Mass. and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council, Laborers’ Local 138, and Roofers’ Local 33.
Reynolds, a former selectman, is running in Tuesday’s primary against Town Council member Adam Scanlon, 24, for the Democratic nomination to replace longtime state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro who announced in March she would not seek an 11th term. The winner will face Town Council member Michael Lennox, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.
