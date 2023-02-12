NORTH ATTLEBORO — Patrick Reynolds is the only one of nine town council members officially not in the running to return to the council in the April 4 annual town election.
Reynolds is the only councilor who didn’t pull nomination papers from the elections office by Friday’s deadline.
Reynolds, who is wrapping up the inaugural two-year council term, previously served five years on the board of selectmen and was chairman. He ran for state representative in 2020 but was defeated by Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, in the Democratic primary.
The deadline to return candidacy papers is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
There are 16 potential candidates for the nine council seats.
Taking out papers for two-year council terms are incumbents Mark Gould, Justin Parè, Andrea Slobogan, John Simmons, Andy Shanahan, Darius Gregory and Kathleen Prescott.
Shanahan and Prescott haven’t returned papers but Prescott has also taken out papers for school committee.
Daniel Donovan also has returned papers for a full term on the council he was appointed to in August to fill the seat of JoAnn Cathcart, who resigned.
Also pulling papers for council are school board member John Costello, public works member and former selectman Michael Thompson, John Brady, Blake Buchanan, Rachel Cady-Welch, Charles Dobre-Badobre, Aiden Prescott and Patricia St. Pierre.
Brady, Thompson, Dobre-Badobre, Prescott, and St. Pierre haven’t returned their papers. Dobre-Badobre was a candidate for school committee last spring.
There are six potential candidates for two three-year seats on the school committee: besides Prescott, board member Sarah Stone, Aaron Whirl, Marjorie Avarista, Zach Achin and J. Gideon Gaudette have taken out papers. Along with Prescott, Gaudette hasn’t turned in papers.
In addition to Stone’s term, the seat of Costello, who was appointed in September to fill out the unexpired term of James McKenna who had resigned, is expiring.
The electric commission will have a new member as Gregg Ellis is the sole official candidate for a three-year term, having returned papers. Incumbent Dale Langille isn’t running.
For board of public works, also a three-year term, incumbent Donald Cerrone will be on the ballot.
Running for two three-year park commission seats are incumbents John Ruppert and Tom Difiore.