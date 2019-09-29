REHOBOTH -- A Pawtucket man was arrested this past weekend and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and another motor vehicle violation.
Patrolman Gilbert Lima stopped a Pontiac Sunfire for an equipment violation on Friday about 9:56 p.m. The officer detected signs the driver, Kevin Gomes, 56, of Pawtucket, might be under the influence of alcohol, Sgt. James Casey said.
After given standardized field sobriety testing, Gomes was arrested, and it was learned he had a suspended driver's license, Casey said.
Gomes was unable to obtain money for bail and was taken to the New Bedford House of Corrections. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.
