ATTLEBORO -- A Providence man has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to driving a stolen van from outside a Boston hospital to Mansfield where he was arrested by state police in March.
Andre Biggs, 32, was placed on probation for one year in Attleboro District Court last month after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and driving to endanger, according to court records.
Charges related to the March 23 chase, including failing to stop, were dismissed.
He had been held in jail on $5,000 since his arrest.
State police tracked the van, which was equipped with a GPS unit, and spotted it on Interstate 95 South.
His lawyer, Stephen Dalrymple of Attleboro, has said Biggs was is a disabled Afghanistan war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress and is battling drug addiction.
He said Biggs was at Children’s Hospital in Boston because his newborn daughter was undergoing open heart surgery and paid a man $300 to use the vehicle to move his belongings to Fisher House, a facility for military veterans, to be closer to the hospital.
Biggs was on his way to Providence to get his belongings to stay at Fisher House and get a methadone treatment at the Providence VA Medical Center, according to Dalrymple.
The van did not sustain any damage during the incident, Dalrymple said.