ATTLEBORO -- A Rhode Island man was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty Thursday to stealing a car from an acquaintance who let him stay in a spare bedroom at his apartment.
Frank Cason, 33, of Providence, was arrested in connection with the theft of a 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser on June 14 from the victim on Thacher Street, according to court records.
The car was recovered the following day in a parking lot on Admiral Street in Providence, according to court records.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier recommended a two-year jail sentence, noting the defendant had an extensive criminal record in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island including crimes of violence.
Cason’s lawyer, Paul Carlucci of Franklin, recommended a one-year jail term. He said the vehicle was recovered and no one was injured as a result of the theft and the victim was not interested in pursuing the case.
The victim told police he met the defendant and his girlfriend in Taunton and allowed them to stay at his apartment.
Judge Michele Armour rejected both recommendations and handed down her own sentence. Cason could have rejected the sentence and taken the case to trial. But he told the judge by video conference from the Bristol County Jail that he would accept the 18-month term.
