PROVIDENCE -- A convicted felon whose drug distribution led investigators into Wrentham and Franklin was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison.
Joaquin Fabian, 24, of Providence, who previously served time for drug trafficking, was sentenced to 50 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
Following his prison term, Fabian will be on probation for three years.
The sentence was recommended to the judge by lawyers for both sides, according to his plea agreement.
Fabian pleaded guilty in December to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
During the investigation, federal agents and Providence police followed Fabian into Wrentham and Franklin where he conducted his drug trafficking business among other communities in Southeastern Massachusetts.
A customer Fabian met with in January in Wrentham was a convicted felon with a drug history, according to court records.
When Fabian was arrested in April in Providence after a foot chase, a loaded semi-automatic pistol was confiscated from him. The gun was consistent to one in a photograph that he posted earlier on social media an hour after meeting with a customer in Franklin, according to court records.
During searches of his car and home, authorities say they seized almost 65 grams of cocaine, over two pounds of marijuana, three loaded magazines of ammunition, nearly 300 rounds of assorted ammunition and $18,802 in cash.
Fabian’s arrest came after an investigation by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Providence police.