WRENTHAM — A Rhode Island fire chief who was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury July 7 after a motorcycle accident at Wampum Corner has died, it was announced Tuesday.
Robert Dauphinais, 50, chief of the Chepachet Fire Department, was taken to Boston Medical Center after he crashed into a traffic island and a road sign while trying to turn onto West Street from South Street, according to police and fire officials.
His wife, Ericka, who was a passenger, was not seriously injured. Both were wearing helmets, according to Wrentham Police.
Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said a crash investigation and doctors have determined that Dauphinais suffered a stroke prior to the accident. Dauphinais was familiar with the road and had driven it many times before, McGrath said.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Chief Robert Dauphinais. The Chief did not immediately surrender to his injuries, but put up a valiant and obstinate battle to recover," the Chepatchet Fire Department announced Tuesday on Facebook.
"Despite his strong will and the best medical care, he was unable to continue the fight. While we mourn the loss of our leader, we like to think of how fortunate we have been to have Chief Dauphinais in our department and our lives," the statement said.
Dauphinais joined the department 30 years ago and rose through the ranks through hard work and commitment, the statement said, serving the community and helping develop other members.
"We lost a friend and guiding influence whose presence always led the way in responding to emergencies and department duties while serving as a reminder of the responsibility we have to each other and to our community," the statement said.
"In addition to being the department’s chief," the statement said, "Robert Dauphinais was also a loving husband, devoted father, caring brother and respected town employee. Please keep the chief’s family in your thoughts."
Funeral arrangements were not finalized.
A GoFundMe account set up four days after the accident to help the chief's family pay medical and other expenses has already raised almost half of its $50,000 goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.