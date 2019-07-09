WRENTHAM — A Rhode Island fire chief seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at Wampum Corner over the weekend remains hospitalized in critical condition.
The victim, Robert Dauphinais, 50, chief of the Chepachet, R.I., fire department, was flown by helicopter to Boston Medical Center following the accident Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
His wife, Ericka, a passenger on the motorcycle, was not seriously injured and was treated at the scene, according to police and fire officials.
Dauphinais crashed into a traffic island and a road sign when attempting to turn onto West Street from South Street about 4:20 p.m. Sunday, officials said.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Chepachet Fire Department said the chief was in the hospital receiving treatment but had no other details.
“When something happens to a member of our family we pull together,” the post said.
