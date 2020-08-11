SEEKONK — A Rhode Island gang member arrested in 2018 after being followed by undercover police from a Seekonk motel was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for weapons and drug crimes.
Elton Andrade, also known as “MT Flex,” 21, an admitted member of the “Money Team” street gang, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Providence, according to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office.
Andrade was under surveillance by Central Falls police and the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force when they spotted him leaving the Motel 6 on Fall River Avenue in a taxi on Feb. 27, 2018.
He was arrested without incident after police stopped the taxi in Central Falls.
Andrade’s arrest came one day after investigators executed a search of a Central Falls residence.
Seized in the raid from Andrade’s bedroom were two bags containing a total of 28 1/2 grams of crack cocaine, two loaded stolen firearms and $1,503 in cash, according to authorities.
According to information presented to the court, many members of the Money Team gang, also known as “Mile Boyz” and “Square Mile Boyz,” are aspiring rap artists and associate themselves with a label called Cash on Demand Records managed by a Money Team member.
On numerous social media sites related to Money Team, members repeatedly displayed firearms, illegal narcotics and gang signs. Andrade appeared throughout the social media accounts and in Cash on Demand music videos, according to prosecutors.
Andrade pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
After he completes his prison sentence, Andrade will be on probation for four years.
