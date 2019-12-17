ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island man is charged with chasing another man with a 2-foot wrench at Laundry World in South Attleboro early Tuesday morning.
George F. Greenwood, 29, of Pawtucket, was arraigned later in the day in Attleboro District Court on one count of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.
The victim ran out of the laundromat at Route 1 and Quinton Avenue to avoid Greenwood before the clerk called police about 1:25 a.m., according to police.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the alleged victim told investigators he did not know Greenwood, who allegedly admitted to chasing the man. Police said they believed Greenwood was under the influence of some substance but Greenwood denied that.
He was ordered held on $500 cash bail and to stay away from the alleged victim.
An innocent plea was entered on his behalf. Greenwood is due back in court next month for a pretrial conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.