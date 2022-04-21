WRENTHAM — A Rhode Island man suspected of secretly filming young girls at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets and an 11-year-old girl undressing in her Norfolk home has been ordered held in jail pending his return to Massachusetts.
Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, was ordered detained Wednesday by a U.S. District Court magistrate in California, where he was arrested last week on a federal warrant, according to court records.
Contained in the prosecution’s request for detention were photos, including one taken by a woman who discovered Guerrero following a group of girls ages 12 to 15 in a bathroom at the Wrentham mall in August 2021.
The photo, obtained by Wrentham police and publicly released for the first time, shows Guerrero wearing a blond wig and a black mask with pen cameras attached to his sneakers, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.
Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston charged Guerrero with one count of sexually exploiting a child for allegedly filming the 11-year-old girl undressing in her second floor bedroom. Guerrero climbed onto the roof of the garage of her home and stood outside her window in March 2021, an FBI affidavit alleges.
In her decision to detain Guerreo, U.S. Magistrate Judge Alison Claire of the Eastern District of California noted the strength of the evidence against Guerrero and his prior criminal history, which includes a sex offense while he was a juvenile, according to court records.
The judge also granted a request by Guerrero’s lawyer to delay his return to Massachusetts for two weeks.
When he was arrested by the FBI, Guerrero was staying with his family in Woodland, Calif. He was allowed to go there over the objection of Norfolk County prosecutors in Wrentham District Court.
Guerrero was free on $25,000 and has pending state charges, including child pornography-related offenses, filed by Wrentham and Norfolk police.
He was arrested in September 2021 by Wrentham police, allegedly after secretly filming minor girls in changing rooms and bathrooms at the mall using pen cameras attached to his sneakers.
In a statement released Thursday about the case, Norfolk Police Chief Charles Stone said the incident was “aggressively investigated” when police learned of evidence allegedly found on Guerrero’s cellphone.
“Through the hard work of our detectives and our law enforcement partners this suspect has now been charged federally,” Stone said.
“When the news about the local charges was announced last year, there was rightfully significant concern among residents in our community. While our officers are routinely patrolling neighborhoods, we ask that all community members report any suspicious activity they may see to police,” Stone said.
According to an FBI affidavit, Guerrero allegedly prowled neighborhoods, including homes in Norfolk and Franklin. He kept meticulous notes about who was home and activities, including what times they showered, according to the affidavit.