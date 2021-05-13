A Cranston man has admitted to leading an interstate ring that stole heavy equipment and recreation vehicles worth $700,000, with two area businesses among those hit.
Jose A. Montes, 36, also known as Jose Rivera and “Tuto,” pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Providence, the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Montes is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 3 before Judge Mary McElroy.
According to court documents, the group Montes led broke into businesses in four New England states and stole three Bobcat excavators, 10 jet skis, three boats, eight all-terrain vehicles and 14 trailers.
In Rehoboth, four jet skis and two trailers worth $64,000 were stolen from Motorsports Nation in October 2019.
Two of the watercraft were later recovered by police in Cranston.
The group also stole three jet skis and three trailers from Bob’s Ski Doo in Easton worth nearly $48,100.
Other thefts occurred in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Hampshire and many of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Sarasota, Fla, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Montes was arrested last year in Winter Park, Fla., just north of Orlando.
He was one of nine individuals indicted in the conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Montes pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and eight counts of interstate transportation of stolen property.
Lawyers for both sides are recommending Montes serve five years in prison, however the judge is not bound by that.
