ATTLEBORO — A 21-year-old Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to participating in a ring that defrauded banks out of over $100,000 by using bogus checks, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Rhode Island said Tuesday.
The banks were in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including two in Attleboro.
Edmilson Rodrigues, 21, of Providence, admitted Monday in U.S. District Court in Providence to depositing bogus checks and working with others to quickly withdraw the funds before banks discovered that the checks were fraudulent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Rodrigues was one of six defendants who targeted the banks, including Citizen Bank branches in South Attleboro and Attleboro, according to the indictment.
He was arrested last summer in Culver City, Calif., where he was found sleeping in a car, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
According to court documents, Providence police detectives, the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI determined that on at least 18 occasions between May 2013 and February 2019, members of the conspiracy deposited bogus checks and withdrew funds. Rodrigues admitted he joined the ring in June 2017, according to the office.
He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8.
