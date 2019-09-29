REHOBOTH — A Pawtucket man was arrested tover the weekend and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license.
Police say Patrolman Gilbert Lima stopped a car being driven by Kevin Gomes, 56, shortly before 10 p.m. Friday for an equipment violation. He was subsequently given a field sobriety test and arrested.
