REHOBOTH — A 68-year-old Rhode Island man has been charged with a second drunken driving offense.
Police shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday responded to the area of routes 44 and 118 for a report of a vehicle being operated erratically.
Upon arriving, Patrolman Scott Sousa observed a vehicle matching the description that had been given and stopped it, Sgt. Craig Forget said.
A roadside investigation that included standardized field sobriety tests was conducted and resulted in the arrest William Rosa of Bristol, R.I.
Rosa was charged with operating under the influence — second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
He was later released on personal recognizance and was scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court Friday for arraignment.
