NORTON — A Pawtucket man was arrested Monday afternoon on several drug-related charges after police say he nearly ran down a local officer.
The incident began about 2 p.m. Monday when Norton Police Detectives Nicholas Precourt and Jarrad Morse saw what appeared to be a possible drug transaction in a vehicle parked in the area of 36 South Worcester St., Lt. Todd Jackson said.
The detectives approached the vehicle and began speaking with the driver, Joshua Terrien, 26, of Pawtucket.
“As the detectives were speaking with Terrien, he attempted to flee with the vehicle, nearly striking Detective Morse,” Jackson said.
The vehicle then became stuck in snow on the side of the roadway, and detectives were able to remove Terrien from the vehicle and place him into custody, he said.
Terrien was charged with trafficking fentanyl (over 10 grams), possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (crack cocaine), possession with intent to distribute a Class D substance (marijuana), assault with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), and resisting arrest.
Terrien was held on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.