ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man arrested in a disturbance last fall just four hours after being released from the police station on drunken driving charges has been placed on probation for a year.
The sentence was handed down Wednesday in Attleboro District Court for Maksim Gorbachev, 34, after he admitted police had sufficient evidence to fund him guilty of drunken driving and resisting arrest.
His case was continued without a finding for the one-year probationary term. He must attend an alcohol driver education program and pay $600 in fines and fees.
Gorbachev admitted to arguing with a woman after being released from the police station last October. He had been arrested about four hours earlier on drunken driving charges, according to court records.
Charges of being disorderly, disturbing the peace and driving to endanger were dismissed.
If Gorbachev completes his probation without incident, the case will be dismissed.
